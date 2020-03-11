Mackay Shields LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,288 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H & R Block stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.