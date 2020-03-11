Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 31,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Unisys worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Unisys by 489.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Unisys by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

