Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 17,700 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.19% of Sterling Bancorp worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

SBT stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $334.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBT shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.