BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 995 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 78.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $341,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

HUM opened at $349.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.77. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $7,276,450. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.