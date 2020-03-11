BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NYSE:NOC opened at $334.89 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

