BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Shaw Communications worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 27.6% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

