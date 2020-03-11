BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 76,814 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,814 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of MU stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

