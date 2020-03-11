Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,664 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $2,251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after acquiring an additional 623,179 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 550.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

