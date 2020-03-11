BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

