Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

