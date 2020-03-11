BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

