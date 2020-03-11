Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

ATI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

