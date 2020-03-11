Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Boosted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MFC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

