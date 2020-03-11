Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,850,000 after buying an additional 84,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,220,000 after buying an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,431,000 after buying an additional 167,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

