Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.