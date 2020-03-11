Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 2,099 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,280.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,439.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,323.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

