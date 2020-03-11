Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of EnerSys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EnerSys by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 74.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

