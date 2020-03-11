Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 995 Shares of Humana Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 995 Shares of Humana Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 76,814 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 76,814 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc.
Boston Scientific Co. Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Boston Scientific Co. Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Bausch Health Companies Inc Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Bausch Health Companies Inc Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report