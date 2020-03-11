Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $30.75 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 242,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 331,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 32,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

