Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

