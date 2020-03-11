Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $332.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.44. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.