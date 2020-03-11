Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $41.19 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,339,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

