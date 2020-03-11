Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

