Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 3.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.59% of Teledyne Technologies worth $74,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,019.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $224.84 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

