Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.66% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $57,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $603,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.