Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 45,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

