MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $62,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

