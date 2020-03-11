Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,178 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,294. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

