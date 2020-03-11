Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $88,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 63.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 122,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.05.

UNP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

