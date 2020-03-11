Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 56,795 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $120,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

NYSE ABT opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

