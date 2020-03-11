Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.67% of Fastenal worth $142,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of FAST opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

