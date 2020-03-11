Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Bancolombia SA has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

