241,391 Shares in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 241,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.28% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NESR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 508,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 382,972 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NESR stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.78.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $185.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

