Barclays PLC Raises Stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in MYR Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MYR Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.89. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

