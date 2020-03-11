Barclays PLC Purchases 7,561 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of DXP Enterprises worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $296.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.58.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.30 million. Equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

