Barclays PLC Purchases 11,434 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 536,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 353,150 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 211,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLDD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

