Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Everi worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Everi by 27.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 409,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everi by 141.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 80,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 949,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

