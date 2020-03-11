Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Dyk Robert Van purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $469,137. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

