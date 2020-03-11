Barclays PLC Purchases 9,902 Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AVX were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVX. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in AVX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AVX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AVX by 606.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AVX by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in AVX during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVX opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.03. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

AVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

