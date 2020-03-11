Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,014,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $413.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.