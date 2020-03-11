Barclays PLC Buys 38,330 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 503.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Blue Bird worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Blue Bird Corp has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $456.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

