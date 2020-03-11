AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,500,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,727,000 after acquiring an additional 710,980 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

WFC stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

