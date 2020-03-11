Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,722 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

