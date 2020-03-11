Bank of Hawaii Acquires 4,405 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after buying an additional 328,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,847,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,118,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,193,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

