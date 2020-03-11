Bank of Montreal Can Sells 63,119 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Domtar worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 173,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 132,776 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 487,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE UFS opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $51.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.