Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,831 shares of company stock worth $28,937,766. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.