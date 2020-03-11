AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $151.37 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

