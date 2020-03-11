AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 260.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

