Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $178.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

