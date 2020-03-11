Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,877,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 177,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 80,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 452,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHL opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHL. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

